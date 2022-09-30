Jonny Lomax scoops trio of gongs at St Helens awards night - full list of winners
The 32-year-old played a major role in the club lifting the Grand Final trophy for a record-breaking fourth time on the bounce.
Jonny Lomax, who turned 32 earlier this month, collected three belated birthday presents when Saints held their annual awards’ night at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
The England international half back picked up the Player of the Year accolade and was also named Players’ Player of the Year and scorer of the Try of the Year.
It put the top hat on a season in which he played a major role in the club lifting the Grand Final trophy for a record-breaking fourth time on the bounce and the League Leaders’ Shield, awarded to the club finishing top of the table at the end of the regular season.
Award winners in full:
- Under 16s Player of the Year: Harry Robertson.
- Under 18s Player of the Year: George Delaney.
- Reserves Player of the Year: Jake Burns.
- Young Player of the Year: Jack Welsby.
- Members’ Player of the Year: Joe Batchelor.
- Try of the Year: Jonny Lomax (v Wigan).
- This is Saints award: Joe Batchelor
- Players’ Player of the Year: Jonny Lomax
- Player of the Year: Jonny Lomax
- Chairman’s Award: Kristian Woolf
