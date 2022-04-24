Kevin Lynch lays out masterplan for Prescot Cables and admits to early doubts

Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

Prescot Cables narrowly avoided relegation from the Northern Premier League west division this season but boss Kevin Lynch is now planning for a better future at Hope Street and believes the club is capable of rising to a higher level in the non-league pyramid system.

“I know the type of players we need to strengthen the squad and I’ve got a few irons in the fire already,” said Lynch - a former Pesky Bulls player who took over the coaching reins in October last year.

He said: “I don’t mind admitting I have had some sleepless nights and at one stage didn’t think I was the right man for the job, but I am determined to improve the players and will not be taking my foot off the pedal.”

Lynch also had time to praise the club supporters who have rolled up to games, both at home and away, in their hundreds despite a seemingly never-ending battle to avoid the threat of relegation.

They averaged 546 fans at home fixtures and only bettered by Marine, Workington Town, Runcorn Linnets and Clitheroe - all of whom finished in the top four slots.

“Our fans have been phenomenal and as a club we can’t thank them enough for their tremendous vocal backing from day one,” said Lynch.

It’s just a pity Cables couldn’t end the campaign on a high - going down 1-0 at City of Liverpool on Saturday.

The only goal of a scrappy game was netted after only seven minutes by James Steele, and although the Pesky Bulls were the marginally better side over 90 minutes, they left their shooting boots at home.

Teams

City of Liverpool: Dowling, Aley, Walls, Schofield, Hughes, Rule, Edgar, Monaghan, Steele, Hazelhurst, Bahula. Subs: Quarless, Boydell, Isherwood, Potter, Martin.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Hollett, Kearney, Gregory, Sambor, Goodwin, Buckley, O’Halleron, Nugent. Subs Brickell, Devine, Shead, Williams, Glennon.