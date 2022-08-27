Flying winger Tommy Makinson has been responsible for 210 of Saints’ points so far this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens’ flying winger Tommy Makinson

Head coach Kristian Woolf is keeping his fingers crossed that flying winger Tommy Makinson will be fit for Monday afternoon’s home game against Wakefield Trinity.

Makinson pulled out of the team, which lost 30-10 to old rivals Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on Friday night due to injury.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat leaves the defending champions still needing at least a point to secure the League Leaders’ Shield, with two regular season matches remaining.

The 30-year-old Makinson has been responsible for 210 of his club’s points so far this season, and is a key and influential player, both as an attacker and defender.

Woolf said: "Tommy is suffering from a swollen knee. He’s had scans and there is nothing sinister there, it’s about getting full movement back.

“I’m also proud of the effort we put in. We tried really hard, but the fact is when we earned opportunities we made too many errors, particularly in the first half.

“A couple of tries weren’t up to our high standard but we will learn from that.

“I see a similar situation to 2020 when we got beaten by Wigan and were able to turn it around. We’ll be a different proposition next time around.”

No one can begrudge Wigan their victory which was built on the back of an outstanding defensive display and some clinical finishing.

Saints, who were missing key players, were guilty of far too many basic mistakes and paid the penalty.

Wigan: Field, French, Pearce-Paul, Isa, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Singleton, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies. Subs: Mago, Ellis, Cooper, Shorrocks.

Tries: French (11,80), Field(23), Farrell (34), Marshall (68). Conversions: Smith (4).

Saints: Welsby, Simm, Hurrell, Batchelor, Bennison, Davies, Lomax, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Bell, Sironen, Knowles. Subs: Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Passi, Wingfield.

Tries: Lussick (58), Batchelor (74).