Late leveller earns Prescot Cables an FA Cup replay against Ashton Athletic

James Foley snatched the equaliser in the dying embers of the game.

Prescot Cables’ boss Kevin Lynch breathed a sigh of relief when the referee blew the final whistle and his Northern Premier League west division outfit had earned a second bite of the cherry in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Saturday.

It was a close call - the hosts snatching an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time and will now face a replay against Ashton Athletic at Brocstedes on Tuesday night (kick-off 745pm).

Lynch said: "We are just glad to be in the hat for the next round.

"Ashton are a tier below us in the non- league pyramid system and raised their game to another level but we showed our character and never gave up and in the end got our just reward."

Prescot went into the tie as favourites but neither side could stamp any kind of authority on proceedings, particularly in a lack-lustre and goalless opening 45 minutes.

The North West Counties premier division side eventually broke the stalemate in the 56 minutes through Richard Brodie and it looked as though the Peskey Bulls were heading for the exit door and missing out on the £1,126 prize money on offer to the winners.

But never-say-die Cables didn’t throw in the towel and James Foley snatched the equaliser in the dying embers of the game.

The goal was indicative of the general play throughout - scrambled over the line by the hosts substitute.

Teams - Prescot: Allen, Nugent (G.), Devine (M.), Corren-Noren, Hollett, Gregory, Sambor, Devine (E.), Murphy, Goodwin, Hammill (J..)

Subs: Foley, Hammill (A.), Pritchard, Williams, Nugent (0.), Farley, Glennon.

Ashton Town: Smith, Carnell, Kesete, Machado le Gal, Wilson, Houghton, Conway, Reid, Brodie, Haddock, Lewins. Subs: Colville, Salisbury, Rogers, White, Cordara-Soames, Ako, Corbett.