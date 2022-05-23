Saints were beaten 13-6 by York City Knights in a titanic and bruising Women’s Super League encounter.

York City Knights vs St Helens - Betfred Women’s Super League Cup Final match 2021. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

An aura of invincibility, which had surrounded St Helens Women since their formation a few years ago, dissipated on Sunday.

The Women’s Super League triple champions were beaten 13-6 by York City Knights in a titanic and bruising encounter at the LNER Community Stadium.

And they can have no complaints about the final outcome.

It was almost the first time any side had pushed them to the limits but on this occasion they failed to handle the situation and now it is a question of regrouping and going again.

Skipper Jodie Cunningham said: "The defeat so early in the season isn’t a disaster and we will learn a great deal from it.]

‘’It was a great advertisement for the women’s game and a superb spectacle for the supporters."

Head coach Derek Hardman added: "We are disappointed at losing our first game since 2019 but we carry this winning tag around with us.

“Everyone expects us just to turn up and win and this alone puts extra pressure on us but there are lessons to be learned even in defeat.”

Teams

York: Stanley, Taylor, Kershaw, Renouf, Whitehead, Hetherington, Gale, Field, Peach, Wood, Andrade, Dodd, Bell. Subs: Hyde, Sanderson, Farrow, Butler.

Tries: Field (15), Stanley (54).

Conversions: Stanley (2-2) .

Field goal: Stanley (1-1).

Saints: Rotheram, Burke, Woosey, Hardcastle, Partington, Harris, Cunningham, Rudge, Jones, Hoyle, Williams, Rudge, Crowl. Subs: Whitfield, Travis, Mottershead, Birchall.

Tries: Burke (12).

Conversions: Harris (1-1).

Half-time 6-6.