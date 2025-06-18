Liverpool boxer O'Connell starts titles race at 30

Bootle boxer Joe O’Connell has just won his first professional bout at what he agrees some will see as ‘the ripe and relatively old age of 30’ while being determined ‘to make a success of finally being able to prove what I’m made of in the paid ranks.’

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Connell defeated Latvian Yorkshireman Kristaps Zulgis over four rounds on a show at Greenbank Sports Academy themed as The Homecoming and organised by former professional boxer Pat Barrett’s Black Flash Promotions.

"I won all four rounds and pundits described the bout as ‘punch perfect’ boxing a tough opponent who wanted more than just to defend himself," said O’Connell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former student of Savio Salesian College now The Salesian Academy, O’Connell lives with his fiancée and their baby daughter and works full time ‘burning oxyacetylene.’

O'Connell in Fight Action

He’s managed by Jazza Dickens and Mitch Walsh at Integrity Boxing and trains twice daily at Hangar Boxing Gym in Aintree coached by former professional boxer Lee Boyce.

"My grandfather Jimmy O’Connell was a local pro back in the 50a so I’m following in his footsteps. He’s the boxer I admire, along with Canelo Alvarez.

"That said I only started boxing at 19 and won 13 bouts but then various things including Covid intervened. Now I’m a pro boxer. I had a fantastic training camp. We always have a good laugh in the gym. It was intense but the support from those in the gym is amazing as we push each other to achieve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hadn’t seen each other for some time when Joe turned up at Hangar just over a year ago and we've not stopped working together since," explained Boyce.

Victorious Joe O'Connell

"I was pleased with Joe's fight performance and professionalism in his debut bout. Zulgis is a durable boxer who asked questions of Joe. These were answered with a classy shut out points win."

"I have a deeply rooted love for the sport of boxing and am also a massive fan," concluded O’Connell. "My family are highly supportive. I’m enjoying being a dad. It’s helped me focus more on my boxing.

"I sold a fair number of tickets to lots of mates and mates’ mates. If there’s one thing I dislike, it’s that the best doesn’t always fight the best. I intend to be as active as I can going for regional titles before pushing for much bigger and better rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This first fight was at middleweight, but I’d be happy at super middleweight. I’m ambitious and keen to reward my team for their belief in me."

All elite athletes require sponsorship, and O’Connell wants to ‘thank CF11:11 gym for their generosity while inviting new potential sponsors to contact me via social media or e-mail [email protected] .’