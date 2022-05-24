Picture: NEIL CROSS

Two centuries stole the show in a high scoring draw between Rainhill and Leigh at Victoria Terrace on Saturday.

Opener McGladdery smashed 116 in 48.2 overs at the crease as Rainhill, batting first, scored 224 and then the visitors responded with 206-8, thanks to 111 from McKiernan.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division clash which could have gone either way, but the hosts will be disappointed that they failed to notch their first win in five matches and still sit at the bottom of the table.

In the same division, Newton-le Willows toppled to a four wicket defeat at Orrell Red Triangle where they batted first and could only post a total of 116 all out (Walkden 45, Chambers 20 no) and although they were made to work hard for their runs, the hosts crossed the winning line at 120-6.

Rainford are going great guns in the first division and lie in second spot three points adrift of Lytham.

Their latest victory came at Northop Hall where they won at a canter after dismissing the Welshmen for 137 (Dotters 4-45, Gaskell 3-42). Farrar (58) and Bailey (52 no) led the run chase as Rainford reached 138-1.

Sutton are riding high in division two after a comprehensive eight wicket home triumph at the expense of Southport Trinity.

The Seasiders, batting first, were ousted for 74 (Cowley 4-19, Greener 3-0) and then the New Street boys replied with 75-2 in just under 19 overs and established themselves in third spot in the title race.

St Helens Town, too, followed in the footsteps of their neighbours in chalking up a massive victory at Parkfield Liscard.

They posted a total of 223-7 declared (Roberts 80, Gaskell 55, Donnelly 28) and then brushed aside their rivals for a paltry 44 in which Rajendran grabbed 8-9.

Second XI results - premier division: Newton-le-Willows 163 Lytham 167-6. First division: Rainhill 161-9 declared Rainford 165-2.

Second division: Ainsdale 218-3 declared Sutton 91, St Helens Town 109 Prestatyn 88.

First XI fixtures involving local clubs on Saturday - premier division: Rainhill v Orrell Red Triangle, Southport and Birkdale v Newton-le-Willows.

First division: Rainford v Liverpool.

Second division: St Helens Town v Prestatyn.

Second X1 fixtures - premier division: Newton-le-Willows v Ormskirk.

First division: Fleetwood Hesketh v Rainford, Northop Hall v Rainhill.