Rainhill are entrenched at the foot of the Liverpool Cricket Competition premier division table - and the season is still in its infancy.

They have only accumulated 12 points to date from the opening three games - their latest setback coming against early pacemakers Wallasey at the KGM Oval on Saturday where the hosts, batting first, smashed 229-2 declared in which Crawley and Daniel Beaver both contributed centuries.

It proved too big a target for Rainhill, despite McGladdery (30) and Forsyth ( (20) sharing a half-century opening stand and Edmondson weighing-in with 59, and were eventually dismissed for 162 ( Ruikar 5-72 and Andrew Beaver 5-56).

It turned out to be a better afternoon for Newton-le-Willows who bounced back from their previous week’s defeat to Wigan by overturning Formby by six wickets at Cricket Path.

The hosts, taking first knock, posted a total of 134 (Sartaj 6-34) and then in reply Newton reached 137- spearheaded by unbeaten contributions from Morley (53) and Patel (38).

Rainford, too, have made a positive start in division one and currently lie third in the pecking order on 63 points behind leaders Colwyn Bay and Lytham.

Dotters once more remained key to victory at Sefton Park where he claimed 6-56 to follow figures of 7-20 and 5-45 the previous two weeks. But he was well assisted by Davies (3-42) as the Liverpudlians were ousted for 138.

Woods and Login (34 apiece) then cemented the Rainford innings as they reached 139-6.

In division two, Sutton went down by five wickets to Hightown St Mary’s at New Street. Noctor (56) and York (34) helped the home side to 131 all out but St Mary’scruised home with plenty to spare.

Second Xl results involving local clubs - premier division: Formby 196-6 declared Newton 196-9 (draw).

First division: Rainford 99 Leigh 100-1, Rainhill 158 Southport Trinity 135.

Second division: Sutton 123-9 declared Hightown St Mary’s 66-6 (draw).

