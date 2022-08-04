Where to watch the Red’s 2022/2023 Premier League opener?

Liverpool begin their campaign to reclaim the Premier League title this weekend, looking to capture the trophy after their successful 2020/2021 season where they pipped Manchester City to the throne.

Hopes are high for the team with the transfers of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, who scored during the Red’s Community Shield clash with Pep Guardiola’s team, Fabio Carvalho form Fulham and Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen.

Perhaps just as important as Liverpool’s transfer activity is the contract extensions of Mo Salah and more recently Diogo Jota - who has recently signed a five year deal.

Who are Liverpool facing in their opening fixture?

Ola Aina of Fulham is tackled by Andrew Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool in 2020.

Liverpool will be playing last year’s Championship winners Fulham this weekend at Anfield.

Fulham have bolstered their ranks during the summer transfer window with the purchases of defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Sporting CP and former Manchester United attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira.

They are joined by further signings Kevin Mbabu from Vfl Wolfsburg, goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal, Israeli winger Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk and right back Steven Sessengon from Charlton.

The last time Liverpool and Fulham played, the Red’s lost 1-0 on March 7 thanks to a Mario Lemina strike.

When are Liverpool playing this weekend?

Liverpool’s game against Fulham is an early kick off on Saturday August 6 at 12:30pm. It’s the second fixture on the Premier League calendar for the new 2022/2023 season, following on from the season opener the night before between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

What were the results of the last five encounters between Fulham and Liverpool?

17 March 2019: Fulham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

11 November 2018: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

12 February 2014: Fulham 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

9 November 2013: Liverpool 4-0 Fulham (Premier League)

12 May 2013: Fulham 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Where can I watch the game in Liverpool?

The Liverpool vs Fulham game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate , with pre-game coverage and punditry commencing at 11:30am.

The game will also be broadcast by talkSPORT radio live for those without BT Sports.

The ever faithful Match Of The Day team will also present highlights of the clash alongside other results from Saturday’s fixtures on BBC One at 10:20pm, with the replay to be released shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer .

How can I watch Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture?

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract)