Liverpool look to bounce back from the North West derby this weekend.

It’s been a rocky start to the Premier League season for Liverpool , compounded with a 2-1 defeat on Monday against rivals Manchester United .

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men sat 16th in the Premier League table with two points, sitting below their opponents this weekend, AFC Bournemouth .

With Bournemouth playing mid week in the Carabao Cup , could a well needed rest for the Reds help provide Klopp with his first victory of the 2022/2023 Premier League season?

Liverpoolworld looks at how to watch the game this weekend, and how Bournemouth fared in the last PL fixture.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

Mark Travers of AFC Bournemouth fails to stop a shot from Arsenal’s William Saliba

Despite an opening day win for the Cherries against Aston Villa , they Premier League returnees have struggled to continue that form in recent weeks.

It was another defeat for Bournemouth in game week three, falling 3-0 to an inform Arsenal side, with goals from man of the match Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.

Midweek, Bournemouth beat Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, but had to do it through penalties.

When are Liverpool playing this weekend?

Liverpool will host Bournemouth this weekend at Anfield, kicking off at 3:00pm on Saturday 27 August.

How can I watch the game live?

To comply with the regulation on televised coverage between 2:45PM & 5:15PM on a Saturday, Liverpool vs Bournemouth will not be televised. Further broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Sky Sports will provide updates on the game as part of Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday , broadcasting on Sky News and Sky Sports Premier League , with build-up starting from 12:00pm.

BBC Radio Five Live will provide up to the minute coverage of the game alongside other Saturday afternoon fixtures.

BBC’s flagship Match Of The Day will screen highlights of Liverpool v Bournemouth and the rest of the fixtures from Friday evening and the weekend on Saturday evening at 10:30pm on BBC One, with a repeat screening on Sunday morning at 7:40am on the same channel.

Match Of The Day can also be watched later in the week on through the BBC iPlayer .

