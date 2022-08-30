Ballooned by their emphatic victory this weekend, Liverpool host Newcastle United this week

After an emphatic win over the weekend, Liverpool return to Anfield in a very clustered series of midweek Premier League games after the Bank Holiday.

One of the big talking points of the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures, Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Bournemouth 9-0 , equalling a Premier League record held by Manchester United twice (against Ipswich Town in 1995 and Southampton in 2021) and Leicester City (once again against Southampton in 2019).

The Reds’ face off this week again former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, now in charge of Newcastle United , who have made a splash in the transfer market ahead of transfer deadline day this week with a clutch of signings - most recently Swedish international Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a reported £58 million before add ons.

Will Liverpool use their crushing win against Bournemouth to make their march up the Premier League table? Liverpoolworld are here once again to give you details on how to watch the midweek clash.

How did Liverpool’s opponent fare in the last game?

Man of the Match Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his last minute goal against Wolverhampton

Wolves took the lead through a Raul Jiminez goal in the 38th minute, but a stunning long-range effort from Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin in the 90th minute saw the points shared at full time.

Saint-Maximin later received the Premier League Man of the Match award for his efforts.

When are Liverpool playing this week?

Liverpool will host Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday August 31, with a kick off time of 8:00pm.

How can I watch the game live?

BBC Radio Five Live will provide up to the minute coverage of the game alongside other midweek fixtures taking place that evening from the Premier League and the EFL leagues.

BBC’s flagship Match Of The Day will screen highlights of Liverpool v Newcastle and the rest of the fixtures from midweek Wednesday evening at 10:40pm on BBC One.

Match Of The Day can also be watched later in the week on through the BBC iPlayer .

