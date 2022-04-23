The world number four will be in Bootle next week for a special nine-dart challenge with the public.

Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith of England walks out before he competes against Michael ‘Mighty Mike’ van Gerwen of Netherlands. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Darts fans in and around Liverpool will have the chance to test their skills against one of the world’s leading players, Premier League star Michael Smith, next week.

World Championship finalist Smith, who is world number four, will be at Selco Builders Warehouse in Mersey Reach Park on Galgate Drive in Bootle on Tuesday, April 26 between 10am and 11.30am.

Members of the public are invited to come along to the branch to take on St Helens-based Premier League star Smith in special nine-dart challenges for the chance to win spot prizes.

Selco, one of the UK’s leading builders merchants, is an official partner of the Professional Darts Corporation.

Carine Jessamine, marketing director of Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Michael, one of the biggest names in the sport, near his home territory in Liverpool.

“Michael’s one of the most naturally talented and popular players on the circuit and it’s great to give our customers, colleagues and darts fans in and around Liverpool the chance to play one of the best around.