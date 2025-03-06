Merseyside Gym trains World Champion Teen Fighter

Ceejay Fenton fights out of KC Fightbase in Kirkby and is making a name for himself both as a successful fighter in a variety of combat sports and as a teenage businessman who already has his own range of combat sports gear. He’s just become the MMA champion at 45kg for South Yorkshire’s BMF promotion and has a host of other titles from various promotions.

Ceejay’s recently returned from the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) championships in the Serbian capital Belgrade themed as a ‘Pathway to the UFC.’ He was one of fifty representing England and won gold by unanimous decision following a convincing bout against a Ukrainian opponent and having been identified on IMMAF social media ‘as one to watch with strong potential.’ Team England was placed second overall thanks to the strength of the participating talent and Ceejay is actively preparing for the IMMAF world championship in Abu Dhabi this summer where he will fight to be world number one at his age and weight in what is the biggest junior MMA tournament.

Ceejay has turned fifteen since competing in Belgrade. ‘We travel round to various gyms to get the best training and sparring partners we can find,’ said Ceejay’s mother and top supporter Zoe Cooke 40. ‘My son’s been training since he was seven so that’s eight years now sometimes six days a week with twenty hours of sessions which include striking, wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) along with strength and conditioning. He’s currently fighting around 46kg and has competed sixty times in BJJ, Thai boxing and MMA winning fifty-seven times. That’s a 95%-win rate. Ceejay dedicates his life to MMA; he lives and breathes it every second. Ceejay has ADHD which might be the root of his power. It certainly helps him channel his energy. I’ve no doubt in his ability and his future, he’s highly talented and I’m incredibly proud”

Homeschooled Ceejay said ‘Serbia was one of the highlights of my life so far, and to win the gold topped it off. I went in confident. I did the business. I’m proud to have made everyone around me and indeed our country proud. My goal is fighting in the UFC and becoming a world champion and be known as one of the greatest of all time. I’m aware of how hard I’ll have to work to do that.’ For his mother Zoe supporting her son is a major commitment. ‘I sacrifice many days and evenings running him everywhere he needs to be. Ceejay wants success more than anything and has little spare time.’

Ceejay and his Team

John Slinger of KC Fightbase coaches Ceejay in BJJ. ‘Ceejay is one of the most hard-working children I have coached. His dedication is impressive as he puts 100% into everything he does. He’s highly competitive and always focused and he makes progress as he’s always willing to challenge himself. If he remains committed, I can see him being a future star in the UFC. That’s his potential.’ Sentiments shared by KC Fightbase striking coach Kyle Keane. ‘Ceejay has dedicated his whole life to this sport. When he reaches full potential, he could become a UFC world champion. He’s been a multiple junior champion so there’s no doubt he’ll do the same as a professional with good people around him.’

Participation in combat sports tournaments both in Britain and overseas is normally self-funded and Ceejay has his own brand ‘Mini Beast Fight Gear.’ He’s also sponsored by VENUM, James Burke Action Coach, Primus Traffic Management and Gospel of Fighting. Future potential sponsors should contact Zoe Cooke at [email protected] .

KC Fightbase is located at 5a Glovers Brow Kirkby L32 2AE and is best message on Instagram @kc_mma.