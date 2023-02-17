The St Helens-born reigning World Champion shot up to the top of the table after his night of Premier League glory in Glasgow.

Merseyside’s Michael Smith triumphed on Night Three of the Premier League of Darts in Glasgow on Thursday (February 16). The reigning World Champion toppled Dimitri Van Den Bergh by 6-4 in the final which saw him move to the top of the table.

The road to the win was a tough one which included Bully Boy seeing off last week’s winner in Cardiff, Gerwyn Price, 6-3 in his opening match at the OVO Hydro Arena. Smith then edged-out yet another Welshman in Jonny Clayton by 6-5 in the semi-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though it was the world number one Smith who had too much quality on the night, with the St Helens-born sporting star averaging 109.4 against Den Bergh. He joins Price and debutant Chris Dobey in winning one of the first three weeks of action.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Smith said: “I felt really good tonight, even when I missed a nine [dart finish], I said to myself to just keep believing in what you are doing.

"I want to make the top four [of the Premier League] and be in finals night and keep winning. I know when I am playing well I can win matches.

“When I am playing bad, it is about turning up the week after and playing better. I expect more of myself, but I need to go back to the drawing board and to the fight I showed before I won the Grand Slam. I showed that tonight, the fighter that is inside me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith also explained that he aims to win the Premier League of Darts, which was won by Dutchman Michael van Gerwen last year. Bully Boy will be hoping to add it on-top of his maiden World Championship win, as well as Grand Slam and Euro Tour triumphs.