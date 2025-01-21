St. Helens gymnastics club revelling in national recognition

Tumble Twist and Turn Gymnastics Club

A gymnastics club from St. Helens has earned national recognition for its tireless work growing the sport across Merseyside.

Tumble Twist and Turn Gymnastics Club has been nominated for the Community Club of the Year (-250 members) at the British Gymnastics Awards 2025, with the club leading the charge in fostering a love of gymnastics to people of all ages and abilities.

And with the club's efforts now bearing fruit in the form of UK-wide recognition, head coach Stacey Crook paid tribute to everyone who helped make it happen.

"We are deeply proud of the positive impact we’ve made within our local community, offering a welcoming environment where everyone, regardless of background or ability, can develop a love for gymnastics.

"Our grassroots approach celebrates diversity and nurtures talent, inspiring the next generation of gymnasts to thrive both on and off the tumble track.

"To be a finalist is a celebration of our incredible gymnasts, dedicated coaches, and supportive families who share our passion for creating opportunities and building a strong, inclusive community.” Stacey Crook - Head Coach "

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information