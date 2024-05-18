The undisputed heavyweight fight is set to dominate sporting headlines this weekend as the Liverpool legend gives his prediction.

Tony Bellew has broken down why he believes Oleksandr Uysk will prevail against Tyson Fury in the undisputed heavyweight clash this weekend.

The two unbeaten fighters will take to the ring to contest the first undisputed heavyweight title fight since 1999 when Britain’s Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield. Fury has amassed a record of 34 wins with 24 knockouts, zero losses and one sole draw and is the current WBC and lineal champion.

While Usyk has won 21 times with 14 coming by knockout and is also yet to taste defeat - he also holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight championships to his name. The fight takes place on May 18 in the kingdom of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which has now become the new home of super fights in the sport.

Bellew is a former opponent of Usyk and has a crucial insight into the champion ahead of his fight with Fury. He contested the Ukrainian’s undisputed cruiserweight titles back in November 2018 and fell to a eighth round stoppage at the 02 Arena in London. And after considering both of their styles, he concluded that Usyk should win comfortably for one reason.

“I tip my hat off to Tyson Fury, he looks in great shape, but it still doesn’t make me change my mind as I still think he loses to Oleksandr Usyk. I think he loses on points and as long as Usyk doesn’t get shafted (by the scorecards), he wins comfortably. On the technical side of things, Tyson Fury has always struggled with smaller movers and is horrendous when it comes to counterpunchers. If you go on the backfoot against Fury, he is lost.” He told SpinBet. “The hardest thing for Usyk is preparing for somebody like Fury because he is a unicorn – nobody has ever been seen like him before. Six-foot-eight, 20 stone, moves like a light heavyweight, has really good footwork, doesn’t take the greatest shot but then against Usyk isn’t the biggest of punchers… well that’s coming from someone who nearly got his head took off by him but I was so tired my Nan could have took my head off at that stage but he was the one who made me that tired ultimately.