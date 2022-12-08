Both teams have always wanted to fulfil the fixture but one or two problems had to be ironed out.

St Helens celebrate winning the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos at the Reebok Stadium, Bolton

On or off? Speculation whether the proposed World Club Challenge between Saints and Australian champions Penrith Panthers Down Under early next would go ahead were answered today when the NRL club put tickets on sale for the mouth-watering clash.

Both teams have always wanted to fulfil the fixture but one or two problems had to be ironed out in advance and it appears now it is a case of all systems go.

A piece on the Aussies’ website urges the NRL club’s fans to snap up their tickets straight away for a match, which will be played Down Under on Saturday, February 18.

The statement adds: “Following an exclusive members’ pre-sale period, tickets are now available for Panther fans for the World Club Challenge against St Helens at the BlueBet Stadium.

“With the Panthers winning the last two NRL Premierships, and St Helens victors of the last four English Super League titles, this is promising to be a clash for the ages.”