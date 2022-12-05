Rhodri Jones appointed Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial

Jones has been the chief commercial officer of Super League Europe since 2018.

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones, left, has become Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial. (SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX)

Rhodri Jones has been appointed the first managing director of Rugby League Commercial, as the sport continues to refresh its corporate and leadership structure.

RL Commercial was set up in 2022, as part of the realignment agreed by the Rugby Football League and Super League Europe to drive Rugby League’s commercial development.

Jones, who has been the chief commercial officer of Super League Europe since 2018, will begin in the new role on January 1 - as per the timetable outlined during the realignment process earlier this year.

He said: “It is a huge honour for me to take up the position at Rugby League Commercial and I would like to thank the interview panel for showing their faith in me.

" I am very much looking forward to working with the team here, and IMG colleagues in anticipation of the start of the 2023 season.”

Chairperson Frank Slevin added "I am delighted that following a comprehensive global search, the first managing director for RL Commercial has come from within the sport, providing vital continuity during a period of rapid change.

" Rhodri has both a deep knowledge of the sport and the respect of key stakeholders, including our long-standing commercial partners.