Rookie Danny Hill is included in St Helens’ 21-man squad for Thursday’s trip to neighbouring Warrington - his hometown club.

The 19-year old, who has only one first team appearance under his belt since moving from Widnes Vikings, replaces winger Jumah Sambou - the only change made by head coach Kristian Woolf to his squad from last week.

Hill, who is equally at home playing full back, centre or on the wing, began his rugby career with Newton Storm before moving on to Halton Farnworth Hornets in the Under-12 age group.

From there, he joined the Vikings’ scholarship programme.

In 2020, he was also a key member of the club’s Reserves squad and has picked up representative honours with Lancashire U18s and gained selection for the National Performance Squad.

Now he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alex Walmsley, James Bentley, Joe Batchelor and Dan Norman who have all been recruited from the Championship and have progressed to make first team appearances for the club.

Saints squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. Jake Wingfield, 20. James Bell, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Dan Norman, 29. Daniel Hill.