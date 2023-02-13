As the Betfred Super League season kicks off, defending champions St Helens are in Australia and there could be new rules about promotion and relegation.

Konrad Hurrell of the Saints dances in front of the crowd during the NRL Trial Match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and St Helens. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The 2023 Betfred Super League season gets underway in earnest on Thursday when Warrington Wolves entertain Leeds in what should be a tasty Battle of the Roses.

But champions St Helens, who are seeking an unprecedented fifth successive title, will have other matters on their mind - a World Club Challenge showdown against holders Penrith Panthers at the BlueBet Stadium on Saturday.

It will also be another stepping stone to boost a revolution which is looming in the form of the sport’s long-term partnership with media giants IMG.

This will result in all 36 professional and semi-pro teams being advised next month of the criteria which will determine their status once the straight promotion and relegation model is dismantled from 2025.

Buoyed by last year’s relatively successful if ultimately disappointing World Cup, all 12 of this season’s top flight sides aspire to improvement and potentially a place in the top six and the end-of-season play-offs.

But they must also contend with the cloud of uncertainty that dictates no matter the strength of their exploits on the field, their future will also be determined by factors like facilities, accounts sheets and their respective geographical location.

How it will transpire only time will tell but I well remember former chief executive Maurice Lindsay - a revolutionary of the sport - putting forward controversial proposals, including local clubs joining forces, which caused uproar and never really got off the ground.