Salah’s title-clinching shirt sells for £15K

By Bells Wordsworth
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 13:52 BST
Mohamed Salah’s signed shirt from Liverpool’s title-winning match against Tottenham has sold for a staggering £15,041!

Virgil Van Dijk’s match-worn and signed shirt sold for a cool £12,069 while Alexis Mac Allister’s goal-scoring and signed shirt went for £9,345.

Among the standout items:

  • Goalscorer Cody Gakpo’s match-worn and signed shirt - £7,393
  • Alison Becker’s match-worn and signed shirt - £7,312
  • Goalscorer Luis Díaz’s match-worn and signed shirt - £5,693
  • Dominik Szoboszlai’s match-worn and signed shirt - £4,363
Mohamed Salah's signed shirtMohamed Salah's signed shirt
Mohamed Salah's signed shirt

The shirts from Liverpool’s title-winning squad were auctioned on the auction platform, MatchWornShirt. Part of the proceeds from each auction will go to the LFC Foundation, creating life-changing opportunities for young people and families.

All shirts come authenticated through Fabricks - an NFC (Near Field Communication) technology developed by MatchWornShirt. By heat-pressing this technology onto every shirt sold via the platform, Fabricks guarantees 100% authenticity, giving fans, collectors and clubs full confidence in their memorabilia.

This exclusive auction offers fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a tangible piece of Premier League history, directly tied to Liverpool’s landmark 20th league title.

