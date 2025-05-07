Salah’s title-clinching shirt sells for £15K
Virgil Van Dijk’s match-worn and signed shirt sold for a cool £12,069 while Alexis Mac Allister’s goal-scoring and signed shirt went for £9,345.
Among the standout items:
- Goalscorer Cody Gakpo’s match-worn and signed shirt - £7,393
- Alison Becker’s match-worn and signed shirt - £7,312
- Goalscorer Luis Díaz’s match-worn and signed shirt - £5,693
- Dominik Szoboszlai’s match-worn and signed shirt - £4,363
The shirts from Liverpool’s title-winning squad were auctioned on the auction platform, MatchWornShirt. Part of the proceeds from each auction will go to the LFC Foundation, creating life-changing opportunities for young people and families.
All shirts come authenticated through Fabricks - an NFC (Near Field Communication) technology developed by MatchWornShirt. By heat-pressing this technology onto every shirt sold via the platform, Fabricks guarantees 100% authenticity, giving fans, collectors and clubs full confidence in their memorabilia.
This exclusive auction offers fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a tangible piece of Premier League history, directly tied to Liverpool’s landmark 20th league title.