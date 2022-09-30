Frank Lampard’s Everton will look to counter on their first win of the season as they face a poor Southampton side

Everton’s slow start to the season is now starting to be overshadowed by a stronger, cohesive structure who are unbeaten since the middle of August.

Frank Lampard’s side are still yet to convince in the final third but they are proving a tough team to beat - having only lost two games, similar to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Toffee’s will want to take advantage of their win against West Ham prior to the international break and will be encouraged now Neal Maupay has opened his account with the club.

Southampton’s poor form could play into Everton’s hands but Hasunhutel’s side can be tough to break down and there’s a reason why the Saints are celebrating ten years since their promotion in 2012.

How did Everton’s opponent fare in the last game?

Everton’s opponents Southampton have had an underwhelming start to the Premier League season.

Advertisement

The Saints will face Everton, fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Hasunhootel’s men aren’t exactly leaking goals but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in three of their last four outings.

Southampton’s trip to Villa Park was a frustrating and dull affair with only Jacob Ramsay’s goal separating the two sides.

Where are Everton playing this week?

Southampton vs Everton will kick-off on Saturday, October 1 at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium. The referee for the fixture is Andre Marriner.

When are Everton playing this week?

Southampton vs Everton is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement

How can I watch Southampton vs Everton?

To comply with the regulation on televised coverage between 2:45PM & 5:15PM on a Saturday, Southampton and Everton will not be televised. Further broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

BT Sport are providing studio updates on BT Sport Score , broadcast from 2:45pm.

Highlights from all of Saturday’s fixtures will be shown on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10:25pm BST.

How can I stream Southampton vs Everton?

You can receive live updates and commentary for Southampton vs Everton on the BT Sports website.

Advertisement

How to sign up to BT Sport

This is where we include details on how to sign up to broadcasters. Delete as appropriate:

For BT Sports

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract)

To learn more about how to add BT Sport to existing packages, or to create a new package with the provider, you can visit the dedicated BT Sport page .

Advertisement