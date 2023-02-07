New signings Jacob Liddle, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Nick Lui-Tose are all in the St George Illawarra Dragons to face Super League champions St Helens at the Win Stadium, Wollongong.
The Australian club’s line-up will also include some exciting young playmaking talent from within the Dragons system among the 28 players named to face the Super League champions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Skipper Ben Hunt will be rested after a big off-season that included a World Cup win with the Kangaroos.
Jack De Belin (calf), Jack Bird (knee), Jaydn Su’A, Jayden Sullivan and Aaron Woods (all hamstring) will also sit out this game.
Batemans Bay product Treigh Stewart gets a chance to start at fullback with Tyrell Sloan on All Stars duty while the absence of Hunt, Bird and Talatau Amone means development list hooker Connor Muhleisen gets a chance to start in the halves alongside Moses Mbye.
The club’s other three development players in forwards Josh Coric and Jackson Shereb plus winger Sione Finau all start from an extended bench. Train-and-trialists Haele Finau (hooker), Zac Herring (five-eighth), Jett Liu (prop), Alex Lobb (wing), Dylan Egan and Toby Couchman (both second row) also feature on the extended bench.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ireland international Josh Cook has also joined the club from the Bulldogs on a train-and-trial contract and will feature on an extended bench.
Squad:
1. Treigh Stewart
2. Mathew Feagai
Advertisement
Advertisement
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Connor Muhleisen
Advertisement
Advertisement
7. Moses Mbye
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
Advertisement
Advertisement
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
12. William Burns
13. Jaiyden Hunt
Interchange:
Advertisement
Advertisement
14. Tautau Moga
15. Max Feagai
16. Michael Molo
17. Joshua Coric
Advertisement
Advertisement
18. Nick Lui-Toso
19. Dan Russell
20. Haele Finau
21. Sione Finau
Advertisement
Advertisement
22. Alex Lobb
23. Savelio Tamale
24. Jackson Shereb
25. Joshua Cook
Advertisement
Advertisement
26. Toby Couchman
27. Zac Herring