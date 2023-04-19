The Super League champions take on the table-topping Wolves on Thursday night.

St Helens’ fans will be one of the key elements if the Super League champions are to overturn table-topping Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night.

The club is expecting a bumper crowd for a Sky TV showdown which invariably fires the emotions - and head coach Paul Wellens is urging the majority of fans to nail their colours to the mast.

Wellens, who played in a plethora of derby matches during his playing career at his hometown club, said:" Like our fans, I have been frustrated by our earlier season results and as a competitive person, I don’t like losing.

"I just hope our supporters understand the position we are in at this moment in time and realise we now need their backing more than ever.

"Ever since I made my first team debut as an 18-year-old against Halifax Blue Sox in 1998, the fans have been unbelievable and I expect it to be the same on Thursday night."

Warrington, too, will be expecting fireworks from their reshaped team which last season unexpectedly finished second from the bottom of the table.

They will also take the stage without the suspended Paul Vaughan, Joe Philbin and Gill Dudson, but at the same time will be boosted by return of James Harrison from a knee injury, while young winger Josh Lynch has been recalled from a loan spell at North Wales Crusaders.

LAST 10 MATCHES

Warrington 10, St Helens 12 (SLR13, 19/5/22)

St Helens 28, Warrington 2 (SLR5, 11/3/22)

Warrington 14, St Helens 24 (SLR22, 30/8/21)

St Helens 2, Warrington 6 (SLR10, 17/6/21)

St Helens 18, Warrington 20 (CCQF, 19/9/20)

Warrington 19, St Helens 0 (SLR2, 6/2/20)

St Helens 4, Warrington 18 (CCF, 24/8/19)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR25, 8/8/19)

Warrington 10, St Helens 21 (SLR20, 28/6/19)

St Helens 38, Warrington 12 (SLR10, 12/4/19)

SUPER LEAGUE SUMMARY

St Helens won 54 (including wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs)

Warrington won 16 (including wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs)

2 draws

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (h, 2002 and also widest margin)

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin)

JACK WELSBY needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

93 for St Helens (2018-2023)

6 for England (2022)

MATTY RUSSELL needs one try to reach 100 for his career.