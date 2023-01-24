St Helens coach sees positives despite defeat to Swinton Lions

St Helens 24-32 Swinton Lions

Head coach Derek Hardman declared himself well pleased with Saints second team display against a strong-looking Swinton Lions side in a pre-season friendly at Ruskin Drive on Sunday despite a 32-24 setback.

“A lot of positives came out of the game as far as we were concerned and I was pleased with our overall performance, “ said the club’s former women’s boss.

Hardman said: “We could easily have snached victory but we will go back and work on the things which didn’t go right.”

The match was switched from the Total Wicked Stadium to Ruskin Drive at the 11th-hour but that didn’t stop a larger than expected crowd from flocking through the turnstiles.

The head coach said: “It was great to see so many supporters present in spite of the last minute switch of venue and I can’t thank them enough.”

Saints Reserves: Harvey Braddish, Keane Gilford, Wes Bruines, Dayon Sambou, Alfie Whittle, Daniel Moss, Will Roberts, Lewis Baxter, Jake Burns, George Delaney, McKenzie Buckley, Alfie Pyke, Kalan Devine.

Interchanges: Ciaran Nolan, Nathan Bannerman, Leunbou Bardyel Wells, Leon Cowen, Brett Bailey, Logan Milne, Kelvin Taylor.

Tries: Will Roberts (16, 38), Ciaran Nolan (70), Wes Bruines (73)

Conversions: Will Roberts (2/2), Daniel Moss (2/ 2)

Swinton Lions Team: Joseph Romeo, Myles Harrop, Andrew Badrock, Jake Spedding, Jayden Hatton, Nick Gregson, Jordan Gibson, Kenny Baker, Josh Eaves, Jordan Case, Rhordi Lloyd, Gavin Rodden, Liam Cooper.

Interchanges: Dan Abram, Mike Butt, Calum Hughes, Anthony Dyne, Ollie Olds, Joe Lowe, Morgan Burgess, Luke Waterworth, Gavin Bennion, Mitch Cox, Louis Brogan, Scott Parnaby.

Tries: Gavin Rodden (3, 24), Kenny Baker (23, 80), Calum Hughes (42), Scott Parnaby (47)

Conversions: Nick Gregson (2/2), Dan Abram (2 /2)

Half-time: 12-16

