Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees both featured in Saturday’s 94-4 annihilation of Greece.

Joe Batchelor of England goes over for his side’s thirteenth try against Greece at the Rugby League World Cup.

Win or bust! That’s the stark reality facing England as they enter the knockout stages of the Men’s Rugby League World Cup and will be urging fans to back them to the hilt when they are expected to face Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium, Wigan, on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

The clarion call comes from two members of head coach Shaun Wane’s squad - St Helens duo, Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees.

Batchelor, who played his first World Cup match in Saturday’s 94-4 annihilation of Greece at Sheffield and scored one of his countries 17 tries, said:" We have got some big games coming up and need the support of the nation if we are to go all the way.

"It was an immensely proud day for me and my family and the pinnacle of my career so far. It left me with a special kind of feeling."

Saints’ team-mate Lees, who also crossed the whitewash, added: "It was good to get some minutes under my belt and I really enjoyed it. Next weekend’s game will be massive and as it is on home soil, we need the continued backing of our fans."

England have five St Helens players in their squad - Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, Morgan Knowles, Lee and Batchelor - but who will make the final 17 at Wigan?

Welsby looks almost a certainty to link up at half back with Warrington’s George Williams and Makinson, who can kick goals as well as score tries, is unlikely to lose out and neither is his fellow winger Dom Young - the leading try scorer in the competition at this moment in time.