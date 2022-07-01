The 22-year-old has agreed a 12 month contract extension.

Sam Royle

Sam Royle knows how tough it is breaking into the Saints’ first team squad but after putting pen to paper this week on a 12 month deal, which will keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of the 2023 season, he will be hoping to add to his five senior appearances.

The 22-year-old second rower, who has been with his hometown club for six or seven years and skippered every age group, said: “I am very happy to be here and to keep improving by hard work and become a regular first team player.

“Rugby League can be a short career, if you suffer from injuries, but you need to make the best of it while you can.

“I was really proud to get the opportunity to captain the first team at Castleford in April and something I didn’t expect.

“It was a massive moment for my family and I and a bit of payback to them for all their hard work in ferrying me to matches and giving me great encouragement, too.”