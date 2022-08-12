Graham has loved his time Down Under and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

Ex-St Helens star James Graham. Picture: SWPix

Former St Helens icon James Graham has talked for the first time since being shown the exit door by St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Maghull-born ex-England international skipper had been part of the St George Illawarra elite pathways mentorship group for the past few years, but the Australian club insist they are now heading in a different direction and the 36-year-old’s services are no longer required.

Retired prop forward Graham, who started his career at St Helens before playing in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dragons and then returned to his boyhood club for a final season as a player, told the Triple M’s Saturday Scrum Down Under: “I had a role with the Dragons when I came back from England, spread across a variety of areas within the organisation.

“But I was basically told the role would no longer be continued and that the club were going to put that money into… well basically, the sales department.”