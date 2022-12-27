Ex-France and Catalans Dragons boss Laurent Frayssinous opens up on his move to Saints.

Laurent Frayssinous joins St Helens from France. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

A few eyebrows were raised when St Helens announced the name of their new assistant coach, but it could be one of the shrewdest signings ahead of the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

The champions have brought French national coach Laurent Frayssinous on board to assist new boss Paul Wellens, who wanted someone with ‘head coach experience and a passion for Rugby League’ and felt the 45-year old former Catalans Dragons’ chief fitted the bill perfectly.

"When I sat down and spoke to him, the first thing that struck me was his passion and knowledge for the game," said one club man Wellens. "I was also conscious that with being promoted internally, and having a lot of staff who have also been promoted from within, plus a playing group that’s been together a long time, it was important to get a fresh pair of eyes in the building to look at things."

Meanwhile, St Helens’ new assistant coach Frayssinous told Saints TV: "It was a great opportunity offered to me by St Helens and a chance to work alongside Paul and help him. The objective will be to be as successful as in previous years and I’m here to do everything possible for the club.

"The first thing for me is to get out of my comfort zone, embrace the culture, and keep improving my English. I have been learning a few slang words but coming to such a great club it’s all about thinking each day how I can help and a great chance to work alongside Paul."

The Frenchman also explained that the only difficulty he faced was being away from his family but a bonus was that there were school holidays every six weeks in France, allowing them time in St Helens to be reunited quite frequently.

