The 25-year-old’s tough tackling and leadership qualities will be needed in the south of France.

Morgan Knowles of St Helens. Picture: SWPix

Morgan Knowles is on the brink of achieving a special milestone in his career.

The 25-year-old Cumbrian-born loose forward is due to make his 150th Super League appearance when Saints travel to the south of France to face title rivals the Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

His tough tackling and leadership qualities will be needed if the defending champions are to overturn Steve McNamara’s side, who will be desperate to erase the memory of Sunday’s 17-16 defeat at Castleford.

England international Knowles missed his country’s game against the Combined Nations All Stars a fortnight ago due to injury but featured in last week’s 42-12 Betfred Super League home win over Leeds Rhinos.

Provided he has suffered no reaction, he will pull on the loose forward’s jersey in what is expected to be a combative encounter, in which no prisoners will be taken.

The French side are currently lying fourth in the Betfred Super League on 22 points - one behind Huddersfield Giants, two adrift of Wigan Warriors and trailing leaders St Helens by six - and almost certainly ensuring a closely run race to the finishing line..

Last 10 meetings:

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 36 (CCQF, 9/4/22)

St Helens 28, Catalans Dragons 8 (SLR1, 10/2/22)

Catalans Dragons 10, St Helens 12 (SLGF, 9/10/21)

(at Old Trafford, Manchester)

Catalans Dragons 31, St Helens 30 (aet) (SLR23, 4/9/21)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 15

St Helens won 25 (including win in 2021 Grand Final and victories in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (h, 2014 and widest margin)