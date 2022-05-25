St Helens prop Kyle Amor joins Warrington Wolves on loan for rest of season

“When I got a phone call from Warrington about the opportunity to play I could feel myself getting excited.”

Kyle Amor of St Helens. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

St Helens prop forward Kyle Amor has joined Warrington Wolves on loan until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old trophy-winning Cumbrian, who moved to St Helens ahead of the 2014 season from Wakefield Trinity has made just a handful of first team appearances this season .

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves’ coach Daryl Powell said: “We have been looking to strengthen our front-row options after allowing Rob Butler to leave for Wakefield and I believe Kyle is a quality signing for us midway through the season.

“He will add depth and experience to our squad and I also expect key leadership skills to come from his time at St Helens.

“I’m looking for us to really grow over the second half of the season and Kyle has a perfect opportunity to support us in doing that.”

Amor, who has also played in Super League for Wakefield and Leeds, is set to make his debut for the Wire against the Rhinos at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday week.

“To get back playing is a big thing for me,” he said.

“I wasn’t perhaps getting enough game time as I would have liked to at Saints and when I got a phone call from Warrington about the opportunity and I could feel myself getting excited again.

“The Halliwell Jones Stadium has always been one of my favourite places to play at. When I’ve played here for Saints the place has been bouncing.