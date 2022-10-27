Jon Bennison has taken Reagan Grace’s shirt number.

Jon Bennison has been promoted to fill the No.5 shirt vacated by Rugby Union-bound winger Reagan Grace for the 2023 season.

It’s a fitting reward for the 19-year-old local lad who has come through the ranks at the Totally Wicked Stadium and now will be the possessor of the coveted jersey. Other past left wingers who have wowed the fans either at Knowsley Road, or the Totally Wicked Stadium, include Anthony Sullivan, Francis Meli, and Adam Swift.

Bennison featured in Saints’ final game of the 2021 Super League season against Salford and then made his mark at senior level during the 2022 campaign amid an injury crisis, scoring in his club’s 24-12 Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos.

St Helens have left the No.25 vacant leading to suggestions that a new signing is imminent. The club said: “There is availability to fill this space from within the domestic club market."

The full squad is: