Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
5 minutes ago McDonald’s slashes price of menu favourites - but the offer ends soon
40 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
2 hours ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes

St Helens suffer double blow as skipper leaves ground on crutches after defeat

Saints began the new season with a 26-6 hammering in York.

By John Yates
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

St Helens suffered a double blow in their opening match of the Women Super League  season on Sunday. Not only were they hammered 26-6 by York Valkyrie at the city’s Community Stadium, but lost skipper Jodie Cunningham through a first-half knee injury which led to her hobbling out of the ground on crutches.

It could mean she misses the women’s international clash against France at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell-Jones Stadium on Saturday, April 29 - less than a  week after being installed as England’s new captain in place of club mate Emily Rudge.

Head coach Matty Smith said: "The injury is upsetting for Jodie and we certainly missed her influence on the field but we can have no complaints about the outcome. I was naturally disappointed to lose but I cannot fault the effort of the girls."

Most Popular

Saints got the better of the opening exchanges in a battle of two teams expected to battle for the title, along with Leeds Rhinos, when Leah Burke crashed over in the corner and Amy Taylor landed the goal - the visitor’s first and only points of the match.

But the hosts then hit back to establish a four point interval lead and went on to post three more tries after the interval to notch a well-merited victory.

Jodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesJodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Jodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Related topics:YorkFranceWarrington WolvesEngland