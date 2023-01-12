There are concerns that some of the club’s NRL stars won’t feature in the match.

Paul Wellens made 495 appearances and won a plethora of major and individual honours as a player for St Helens. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

As St Helens step up their training ahead of the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers next month, head coach Paul Wellens has urged the NRL champions to field their strongest squad possible.

There are already mutterings in Australia that Penrith may field a team which includes many rookies, but Wello - a World Club Challenge winner himself - believes the showdown Down Under should receive the kind of billing it warrants

He said: "We want stars like Nathan Cleary and Jerome Luai in the Panthers’ line-up to give the game the respect and status it deserves, with the best players who’ve helped these two teams win titles taking to the field and fighting it out against each other.

"I don’t know those players personally but given the success they’ve had they strike me as competitive by nature and they’ll be desperate to take to the field."

Wellens claims that the match is a huge moment for the Saints to underline their dominance of club rugby in the northern hemisphere in recent years, before insisting they will play with the same style that has won them four consecutive Super League titles.