Reigning champions St Helens are set to begin the defence of their Betfred Super League crown a week late due to the restoration of the World Club Challenge early next year.

The title holders were due to play their first game since their Grand Final triumph against Huddersfield at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, February 17.

However, that fixture will be postponed and rearranged for a later date to enable Saints to fly to Australia to take on NRL champions Penrith, although that match has yet to be confirmed.

A St Helens statement said: “The club and Super League continue to work with the NRL to finalise arrangements for a World Club Challenge to be held across the weekend of 18-19 February. Further announcements on this will be made in due course.”

St Helens, who have won the last four Grand Finals, were unable to play the World Club Challenge in 2021 and 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic but have agreed to travel to Australia to take on Panthers.

It is thought the champions are also keen to play a warm-up game down under and will return to England in time to prepare for their round two fixture at Castleford on Sunday, February 26.

Saints’ first home game will be a repeat of the 2022 Grand Final against Leeds on Friday, March 3.

Warrington will launch the 2023 season on Thursday, February 16, when they host Leeds and the following night promoted Leigh, who have changed their name from Centurions to Leopards, will welcome Salford to Leigh Sports Village, while Wakefield host Catalans Dragons.

Channel 4 will broadcast the first of 10 free-to-air games on Saturday, February 18 when they show Hull KR against Wigan while the following day Hull host Castleford.