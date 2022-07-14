The study involved analysis of more than 15,000 reviews for 40 of the biggest rugby stadiums on the planet.

The Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Image: Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium, which was opened in February 2012, has been named as the third best rugby ground in the world across both codes of the sport.

Experts at Liverugbytickets.co.uk undertook a survey which was aimed at finding the fans’ views on the best arenas on the planet and created an index taking into consideration four key factors: atmosphere, cleanliness, affordability and food.

The study involved content analysis of more than 15,000 TripAdvisor reviews for 40 of the biggest rugby stadiums by capacity and were ranked in accordance with their average score out of 10.

Bath’s Recreation Ground topped the poll with 9.5, fellow Rugby Union rivals Leicester (Welford Road) were runners-up on 9 and Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium finished third on 8.5.

The 18,000 capacity state-of-the-art arena was the brainchild of owner and chairman Eamonn McManus who had watched his beloved club since he was knee-high to a grasshopper on the old Knowsley Road terraces.

Neither is it a coincidence that Saints’ move to their new home came during arguably the best spell of success since they were formed in 1873.

Best rugby stadiums in the world