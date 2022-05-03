No further action was taken against Jack Welsby, Mark Percival and Tommy Makinson.

Jack Welsby is free to play. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Saints breathed a sigh of relief this week when three of their players appeared before the RL match review panel and were cleared to play in Saturday’s Belfred Challenge Cup semi-final against neighbours Wigan Warriors at Elland Road.

No further action was taken against Jack Welsby, who was sent to the sin-bin twice in Friday’s 14-10 home win over Salford Red Devils for a couple of alleged professional fouls and the same applied to Mark Percival (alleged escalation of a melee) and Tommy Makinson (alleged danger contact).

However, James Bell will serve the second of his two game ban, but both Konrad Hurrell and Curtis Sironen will be available for selection after missing the last two matches through suspensions.