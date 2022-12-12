St Helens unveil new kit sponsorship for 2023 and 2024 seasons

Stick with us and your famous product will receive world wide coverage.
That’s the message from Betfred Super League champions St Helens who will feature Gorilla Glue’s eye-catching logo on the front of both the club’s home and away shorts during the next two seasons.
Hannah Bulfield, brand manager at Gorilla, said: “We are delighted to become a platinum partner of Saints following their incredible success last season, securing a place as Super League champions for the fourth year running. We’re looking forward to another exciting season.”
Saints’ general manager Dave Hutchinson commented: "We are delighted to welcome on board as a new partner, such a hugely recognised brand to again strengthen our stable of club partners.”