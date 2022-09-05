Derek Hardman’s side bowed out of the competition at Headingley on Sunday, going down 14-6.

St Helens were beaten by Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Defending champions St Helens will not be competing in the women’s Grand Final this season.

Derek Hardman’s side bowed out of the competition at Headingley on Sunday, going down 14-6 to Leeds Rhinos who they had defeated 18-8 a few months ago in the Challenge Cup Final.

It was a bitter pill for Saints to swallow but without the influence of playmaker Jodie Cunningham, who missed the semi-final tie due to injury, were never able to master the West Yorkshire side.

Tries for Saints: Woosey (25). Penalties: Stott (1/1).

Leeds tries: Robinson (47, 66), Hornby (79).

Conversions: Winfield-Hill (1/3).

🏉 Cunningham and St Helens team-mate Amy Hardcastle have been short-listed for this year’s Woman of Steel alongside Georgia Roche of Leeds and York City Knights trio, Hollie Dodd, Sinead Peach and Tara Jane Stanley.

For the first time performances up to and including the Grand Final between Leeds and York City Knights at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday, September 18, will be taken into consideration before the Woman of Steel is revealed on Thursday, September 22.