Over 4,000 athletes representing around 70 different nations and territories are competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands are about to descend on the city of Birmingham as the opening ceremony of this year’s Commonwealth Games is rapidly approaching.

Nearly two weeks of quality sporting competition is set to take place in the West Midlands, housing 4,600 sports men and women representing 72 countries and territories.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the big day, Team England have officially confirmed their star-studded athlete lineup for the event, featuring some of the world’s most stellar athletes.

With such a wide roster of sporting superstars on hand, are any of them born and bred in the city of Liverpool?

Here is everything you need to know about the Merseyside inspiration of the Team England lineup for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

When are the Commonwealth Games?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are almost upon us.

It is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 28 July 2022.

Held across numerous indoor and outdoor venues throughout Birmingham and the West Midlands, the games will come to its conclusion following the closing ceremony which is dated for Monday, 8 August 2022.

Where are the Commonwealth Games being held?

A large majority of the Commonwealth Games in 2022 will be held in the host city of Birmingham.

Other venues throughout the West Midlands will also host various events and sporting competitions over the course of the next two weeks too.

Here is the full list of venues used for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022:

Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

Birmingham Arena

Cannock Chase Forest

Coventry Stadium and Arena (Ricoh Arena)

Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Lee Valley VeloPark

The National Exhibition Centre (NEC)

Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Smithfield

Sutton Park

University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

Victoria Park

Victoria Square

Warwick

West Park

Are there any Liverpool athletes representing Team England?

Out of the near-four-and-a-half thousand peak sporting athletes taking part in the Commonwealth Games this year, only three hail from the Merseyside city of Liverpool.

The first is that of Anyika Onuora, who will be competing in athletics and sprinting during the Birmingham Games.

Onuoura, who is coached by Rana Reider from Liverpool Harriers club on Wellington Road, will be competing in the 400m and 4x400m relay held at the Carrara Stadium.

The second athlete representing the city is defending-Commonwealth champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who will be competing in athletics at this year’s competition.

The Liverpool born 29-year-old stormed to victory in Brisbane, whilst holding the British record for most points accumulated to win a World Championship gold medal in 2019 (6,961).

Much like Onuora, Johnson-Thompson is trained at the Liverpool Harriers Athletics Club.

Last but definitely not least, the third Liverpudlian representative at this year’s games is that of table tennis player Jack Hunter-Spivey.

The athlete has already fought adversity a number of times throughout the 27 years of his life, growing up in a deprived region of Liverpool and was registered blind and deaf until he was just nine months old.

The paralympic sportsman has been described as ‘a warrior on the table’, whilst also overcoming a series of mental health issues.

What is the full list of all countries taking part in this year’s event?

The following is the full list of all 72 teams of countries and territories taking part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022: