The recently crowned world champion fell at the penultimate hurdle.

Michael Smith of England celebrates beating Michael van Gerwen of Netherlands during Day Fourteen of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Life can be tough at the top of the darts tree as Michael Smith discovered when he bowed out of the Cazoo Masters against Georgie pal Chris Dobey at Milton Keynes over the weekend.

The recently crowned world champion cleared the first two hurdles at the expense of namesake Ross Smith (10-7) and Danny Noppert (10-5) but didn’t seem to be at the races as he fell at the penultimate hurdle to Beddington’s deadly Dobey who claimed his first-ever TV title.

The St Helens ace of the oche had clearly left his best form at home but after a winning streak in the early part of the year maybe fatigue had set in and when one considers the mileage top darts players clock up in the course of 12 months, it is hardly surprising.