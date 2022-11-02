More than 550 of the globe’s best gymnasts are competing on Merseyside.

The 2022 World Gymnastics Championships is well underway at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, where 75 different countries are competing over nine action-packed days.

More than 550 of the globe’s best gymnasts have stepped into the arena since the event began on Saturday, October 29.

The qualification phase has now concluded and the event has entered its finals stage. The teams and gymnasts who finish on the podium will also secure a qualification place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With four days to go before the event concludes on Sunday November 6, we have picked out some of the most incredible images from the competition.

USA's Skye Blakely competes during the Women's Balance Beam team final event. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Jennifer Gadirova celebrates while her sister Britain's Jessica Gadirova competes during the Women's Floor Exercise team final. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain's Georgia Mae Fenton competes during the Women's Balance Beam team final event. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil's Rebecca Andrade competes during the Women's Uneven Bars team final event. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)