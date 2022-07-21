Bully Boy was one of the favourites to lift his first major TV title.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens darts ace Michael Smith

St Helens’ interest in the £800,00 World Matchplay Darts ended on Wedneday night when local-born duo Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall were ousted from the competition at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Smith, one of the favourites to lift his first major TV title, crashed to an 11-7 defeat at the hands of Dirk van Duijvenbode and Chizzy went down to Welshman and former world champion Gerwyn Price 11-8.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dutchman Van Duijvenbode came flying out of the starting block against Bully Boy and soon established a commanding 4-0 advantage, which included a 170 check-out.

Smith rallied to move within one leg of his rival but fluffed a couple of darts to level at 5-5 while his finishing woes continued in the next session as Van Duijvenbode opened up a 9-5 lead.

This year’s PDC World Championship runner-up missed double 12 for a nine-darter in the 15th leg before reducing arrears to 9-7 but Van Duijvenbode held his nerve to progress into the last eight.

He will next face Gerwyn Price, who has an opportunity to advance beyond the quarter-finals for the first time after battling back from 6-4 down to overcome Chisnall 11-8.