The St Helens star left his mark on a game which could so easily have slipped through England’s grasp.

Jack Welsby in action for England during Rugby League World Cup. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC

Wrap him up in cotton wool to ensure he is fighting fit and rarin’ to go for the quarter-final stage of the Rugby League World Cup.

I’m talking about the irresistible Jack Welsby who stepped off the substitutes’ bench against Group A rivals France at Bolton on Saturday night and played a huge part in helping England turn a slender 18-12 interval lead into a thumping 42-18 victory to clinch a last eight spot.

Everything the versatile 21-year-old Saints’ star has conjured-up since bursting onto the Super League scene a few years ago inevitably turns to gold and while he didn’t cross the whitewash, he made his mark on a game which could so easily have slipped through England’s grasp when conceding two late first-half converted tries.

His quick handling and speed of thought dovetailed perfectly with half back George Williams who rarely produced this kind of performance in a struggling Warrington side during the 2022 league season.

He also helped set up ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson for a crucial try when the match was still balanced on a knife edge - knocking the wind out of the Frenchmen’s sails.

Just a pity St Helens second rower Joe Batchelor didn’t make the final 17 after an outstanding campaign at club level but must have been close to earning his first World Cup cap.

I hope England boss Shaun Wane gives him a chance to show his qualities in the final Group A match against Greece at Bramall Lane - the home of Sheffield United - on Saturday.

England: Tomkins; Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Hall; Sneyd, Williams; Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley. Interchanges: Welsby, Oledzki, Thompson, Ackers.

France: Escare; Romano, Jullien, Langi, Laguerre; Mourgue, Gigot; Dezaria, Da Costa, Belmas, Goudemand, Seguier, Garcia. Interchanges: Pelissier, Sangare, Springer, Le Cam.