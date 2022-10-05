The 42-year-old one-club man is widely accepted as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Well schooled in the world of Rugby League, new St Helens head coach Paul Wellens now faces arguably the biggest test of his trophy-filled career.

Following in the footsteps of Kristian Woolf, Justin Holbrook, Nathan Brown and Daniel Anderson - to name but a few - is a daunting task for the 42-year-old one-club man.

Paul Wellens during his playing days at St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

I have known him since he signed on the dotted line at the now-demolition Knowsley Road Stadium on June 6, 1998 and then made his first team debut against Halifax Blue Sox on August 30 the same year.

Widely accepted as one of the club’s greatest-ever players, he made 495 appearances and won a plethora of major and individual honours in the process.

No one was more proud of his son’s playing achievements than his father, Harry, who is no longer with us, but will no doubt be looking down from above with a great deal of pride.

It is the pinnacle of Paul’s career and well deserved after working his way from an up-and coming youngster, to first team level and international status, and now a key member of the England coaching set up as the World Cup approaches.

A deep thinker about his chosen sport, Wello knows what it’s like to take over the coaching reins at your hometown club and it isn’t always plain sailing as former team-mate Keiron Cunningham found out to his cost a few years ago.

The former England and Great Britain full back will be under the fans’ scrutiny from day one and will also be expected to deliver the goods like most of his recent predecessors, but that isn’t a foregone conclusion.