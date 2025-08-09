Everton reveal new stadium tours launch date - how to book tickets for Hill Dickinson Stadium
The Hill Dickinson Stadium - located on Bramley-Moore Dock, is the official new home of Everton Football Club - with the Toffees bidding farwell to Goodison Park earlier this year.
The launch of the much-anticipated stadiums tours will be an opportunity for football fans to be among the first to step into the inner sanctum of the club’s new home, on the banks of the River Mersey.
The 90-minute tours will include a visit to the circular home dressing room, experiencing the same tunnel walk as the Everton players, a pitch side visit, a moment in the manager’s dug-out seat and more.
All Hill Dickinson Stadium tours are fully accessible and open to all ages, and will start from Monday, September 15. They available to book online now.
- Adult - £26
- Concessions / Student - £23
- Junior - £16
- Under 4s / personal assistants - Free
