Cheshire visitor attractions named among most popular in the North West and across England

Cheshire’s “world class tourism” gems have again proved their value to the economy after ranking amongst England and the North West’s most popular visitor attractions.

Chester Zoo is again roaring with delight after being ranked third in England’s Top 20 Most Visited Paid Attractions.

Visit England’s newly published 2024 Annual Attractions Survey also reveals seven of Cheshire’s much-loved attractions are on the North West’s Top 20 Paid Visitor Attractions list.

And Chester Cathedral ensures Cheshire is represented in the North West’s top 20 free visitor attractions with the hugely popular Grade 1-listed architectural gem founded over 1,000 years ago ranked 7th on the list.

Today tourism body Marketing Cheshire said the survey results demonstrate how the “world-class” attractions ensure tourism is a powerhouse for Cheshire and Warrington, generating £3.9 billion a year for the local economy, supporting 38,000 jobs, and welcoming over 56 million visitors.

Chester Zoo, which has two new additions for 2025 - the 22.5-acre savannah Heart of Africa and luxury short-break accommodation The Reserve, finds itself ranked third on the National Top 20 Most Visited Paid Attractions for the second year in a row.

The data shows it amassed 1,947,544 visitors alone in 2024 with only the Tower of London (first) and Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (second) ranking higher.

Cheshire also showed its popularity regionally with seven entries in the North West’s Top 20 Most Visited Paid Attractions.

Chester Zoo, the most visited attraction in the UK outside London, tops this list and is joined by Tatton Park (3rd), Dunham Massey (4th), Lyme Park and Gardens (7th), Quarry Bank Mill (9h), BeWILDerwood (14th) and Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement (17th).

The success comes hot on the heels of Chester, with its bewitching beauty officially named earlier this year among Booking.com’s top ten most welcoming places on the planet.

Cristian Marcucci, Managing Director at Marketing Cheshire said: “Today’s rankings showcase just how important and popular our attractions are to the region’s economy.

“Cheshire and Warrington is blessed with world class attractions from Chester’s Roman history, world famous zoo and beloved racecourse to Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington, the UNESCO World Heritage site at Jodrell Bank, beautiful Tatton Park, muddled mazes of BeWILDerwood in Malpas and Macclesfield’s Treacle Market to name just a few and it is wonderful that millions of people from across the North West and beyond are coming here.”

Jamie Christon, Chair of Marketing Cheshire and CEO of Chester Zoo, said: “It’s great to see Chester Zoo ranked third in the national table and topping the North West rankings – and joined in the most visited lists by so many brilliant attractions that help fuel Cheshire and Warrington’s £3.9bn visitor economy.

"The region’s world class tourism offer continues to evolve with new attractions for 2025 including Lapland UK bringing it’s premium Christmas experience to Capesthorne Hall, creating 1,200 seasonal jobs.”