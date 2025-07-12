Delays on the Wirral line - here's the latest
Due to power supply problems between James Street and Hamilton Square, services on the Wirral line face cancellations or alterations.
Mersey Rail issued an update this morning, July 12 with the following trains and lines affected:
Chester line:
- 09:31 Chester to Liverpool terminated at Birkenhead North.
- 10:00 Liverpool Central to Chester will run non-stop between Birkenhead Central and Chester.
- 10:14 Liverpool Central to Chester is cancelled. This service will be reinstated from Birkenhead North at 10:23.
Ellesmere Port line:
- Services are currently running as scheduled.
West Kirby line:
- 09:36 West Kirby to Liverpool terminated at Hamilton Square.
- 09:51 West Kirby to Liverpool terminated at Birkenhead North.
- 10:10 Liverpool Central to West Kirby will now run as scheduled.
- 10:25 Liverpool Central to West Kirby is cancelled. This service will be reinstated from Birkenhead North at 10:37.
New Brighton line:
- 09:53 New Brighton to Liverpool terminated at Birkenhead North.
- 10:20 Liverpool Central to New Brighton is cancelled. This service will be reinstated from Birkenhead North at 10:32.
Southport line:
- Services are currently running as scheduled.
Hunts Cross/Ormskirk line:
- Services are currently running as scheduled.
Headbolt Lane line:
- Services are currently running as scheduled.
