Liverpool John Lennon Airport welcomes thousands of passengers every day. Here is the latest on delayed and cancelled flights at the airport.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was crowned the best airport in the UK by Which? Travel and handed Recommended Provider status in their latest annual consumer choice survey. Thousands of passengers board hundreds of flights each day and people from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and farther afield.

However, journeys from the airport are sometimes affected by various factors including weather and strike action, both locally and across the world. When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Liverpool Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Monday May 20, for full details you can check out the Liverpool John Lennon Airport website or flightradar.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport delays and cancellations

Arrivals

11:45 Ryanair flight from Krakow - delayed (est. 11:58)

11:50 Ryanair flight from Alicante - delayed (est. 12:05)

18:20 EasyJet flight from Isle of Man - delayed (est. 18:28)

Departures