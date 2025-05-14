North Wales coastal retreat to introduce camping for first time

Aber Bay Holiday Park near Aberystwyth - part of the Allens Caravans group - is, for the first time, introducing pop-up camping at its idyllic on-the-beach location.

The park, which is situated in the sheltered and picturesque Clarach Bay, with rolling hills in the background just a stone's throw from Aberystwyth, is creating a camping field with its own facilities for this summer and has also recently installed new glamping pods alongside its other accommodation options, which include cosy caravans and luxury holiday homes and lodges.

Aber Bay Holiday Park's beach-front location means that holidaymakers can literally step out of their accommodation and straight onto the beach. And, while it boasts spectacular views, the holiday park also has a beachside clubhouse, an indoor heated pool, entertainment, games room, outdoor play area and a restaurant with dishes made from locally sourced ingredients - making it the perfect place for family holidays.

The pop-up camping pitches will be available throughout the month of August and include use of all the park facilities, which include indoor heated pool, entertainment, games room, outdoor play area, reception, launderette, shop, restaurant and bar. The camping field will have pop-up showers and washing up and toilet facilities, and prices are likely to start at around £25 - £35 per tent per night, giving a great budget option for such a stunning location.

Allens Caravans is family-run and has been providing holidays for the nation since the 1950s. CEO James Allen says: "With our history of providing holidays for the nation, we have seen many different styles of accommodation, and we know what holidaymakers are looking for when it comes to flexible, modern spaces. We want to give as many options to people, and families, as possible, including the most cost-effective options, which is why we are offering the chance to camp with us this August."

Aber Bay has also just launched new luxuriously stylish glamping pods, which are the ultimate ‘tiny homes' getaway with flexible boutique-style living and sleeping spaces for six, plus a hot tub: perfect for families looking for a mini break.

Allen continues: "A new generation of travellers want a more eco-conscious, unique, and Instagrammable stay. Guests want to minimize their carbon footprint while enjoying nature. We can't wait to start welcoming our camping guests to experience our beautiful park."

Allens Caravans' other parks include Sunbeach, which is located on the shores of Cardigan Bay and the countryside escapes of Abbot's Salford and Bredon View close to the Cotswolds.

Prices for the pop-up camping leads in at £25 - £35 a night.

To book with Allens Caravans, tel: 01970 828900 or go on to Aber Bay's Facebook page facebook.com/AberBayHolidayPark